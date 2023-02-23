Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Zonko’s Joke Shop is famously known for its whimsical merchandise of spoofs and gags in the homey town of Hogsmeade. And if you are a master prankster, you’ll be pleased to see that store features a themed outfit that can only be obtained through a particular challenge. So, to help with this feat, we’ll show you how to get Zonko’s Chief Prankster Hat in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Unlock Zonko’s Chief Prankster Hat in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players can get Zonko’s Chief Prankster Hat when they collect eight Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade. There are 30 pages to acquire in this town; therefore, you’ll have plenty of chances to grab these items while exploring. It’s best to cast the Revelio spell in the area to reveal any magical objects that can spawn near structures or fly around the town.

To simplify the process, you can go inside shops, which typically have a Field Guide Page, including the Three Broomsticks Private Room, Zonko’s Joke Shop, and Honeydukes. There will also be a hefty amount soaring through the air, so try to look above you to spot them and cast Accio to claim it. Once players collect enough materials, they can go to Challenges in the menu to select the ‘Field Guide Pages’ section, where they’ll see an option to get Zonko’s Chief Prankster Hat.

If you want to obtain the entire outfit, you must grab more pages in Hogsmeade, with a maximum of 25 for the last garment, Zonko’s Chief Prankster Ensemble. Furthermore, players can participate in various challenges to get other cosmetics, like the Quidditch Captain’s set from the Landing Platforms questline.

That does it for our guide on how to get Zonko's Chief Prankster Hat in Hogwarts Legacy.

