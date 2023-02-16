All Landing Platform Locations in Hogwarts Legacy
Cruising down the coast on a broomstick.
Even though Phineas Nigellus Black canceled Quidditch for the students of Hogwarts, players can still zoom around the skies with their magical broomstick after they purchase it from Sprintwitches Sporting Needs. With this tool, you can test your skills by completing Imelda Reyes’ trials, finding hidden objects in remote places, and popping enormous balloons floating in the air. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to find all Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy to get the Quidditch Captain’s Uniform set.
How to Get Quidditch Captain’s Uniform Set in Hogwarts Legacy
The Quidditch Captain’s Uniform outfit can be unlocked once you find 20 Landing Platforms throughout various regions. However, even if you locate these structures, you must ensure that you jump on them until it ignites, or else it won’t count for the challenge’s completion. Players can also cast Revelio to pinpoint the object’s destinations to get a better layout of the land.
So, if you want to try out this challenge, here are all Landing Platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy (with a red star on their exact location):
North Ford Bog Landing Platform Location
Starting at the top of the map, the North Ford Bog region features a structure across from Pitt-Upon-Ford, where you can see the ruins of a tower.
Hogsmeade Valley Landing Platform Location
One of the Hogsmeade Valley platforms is in between a Small Bandit Camp and a Medium Bandit Camp.
Hogsmeade Valley Landing Platform Location 2
To the right of the main area of Hogsmeade, you can spot a Landing Platform, which will be next to a Merlin Trial.
North Hogwarts Region Landing Platform Location
You can use the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame to quickly get to the next item; it will be above the Small Bandit Camp.
North Hogwarts Region Landing Platform Location 2
Another structure can be found just before the Korrow Ruins at the cliff’s edge.
South Hogwarts Region Landing Platform Location
The South Hogwarts Region platform is below the Aranshire Floo Flame near the entrance to a Treasure Vault.
Hogwarts Valley Landing Platform Location
You can fast-travel to West Hogwarts Valley to locate the next object between a Merlin Trial and Ancient Magic Hotspot waypoints.
Hogwarts Valley Landing Platform Location 2
At Keenbridge, you can search for an area with various viewpoints, including a Merlin Trial, Ancient Magic Hotspot, Treasure Vault, and Diricawl Den. From there, you can travel to the top of a broken structure.
Hogwarts Valley Landing Platform Location 3
If you go to the Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame, you can go forward to find a Landing Platform near a Merlin Trial. However, be sure not to take the East South Sea Bog (despite being closer to its location) since you’ll end up deep in a cave.
Feldcroft Region Landing Platform Location
When you teleport to the North Feldcroft Floo Flame, you can take a left and go straight forward until you see the following Landing Platform of Hogwarts Legacy.
Feldcroft Region Landing Platform Location 2
At the Feldcroft waypoint, you can easily locate a platform inside a broken building by the Ancient Magic Hotspot and Merlin Trial.
Feldcroft Region Landing Platform Location 3
To reach another object, it’s best to go to the South Feldcroft Floo Flame because the platform is right above it.
Feldcroft Region Landing Platform Location 4
You can find a Landing Platform directly in front of Irondale next to the castle with an Ancient Magic Hotspot and Treasure Vault.
Poidsear Coast Landing Platform Location
Farther down the map, you can search for the following Landing Platform of Hogwarts Legacy on top of rocks in the ocean.
Marunweem Lake Landing Platform Location
At the Marunweem Bridge, players can spot a platform on top of a castle (above the Ancient Magic Hotspot).
Marunweem Lake Landing Platform Location 2
Marunweem Lake’s second Landing Platform is by the Small Bandit Camp of the Coastal Mine.
Manor Cape Landing Platform Location
You can look around the cliffs of West Manor Cape to get to an object, which will be next to a Treasure Vault.
Manor Cape Landing Platform Location 2
Like Poidsear Coast, you can reach the platform near the ocean on top of rocky terrain.
Cragcroftshire Landing Platform Location
You can teleport to Cragcroft and search for another structure on a small island.
Clagmar Coast Landing Platform Location
The Clagmar Coast Landing Platform is the farthest object from the others, but you can easily spot it by the edge of the map.
After this, you can go to the Challenges section and select Exploration to claim the Quidditch Captain’s Uniform set.
So there you have it, this is how to find all the Landing Platforms in Hogwarts Legacy. If you are up for another challenge, you can check out our Demiguise Statue location guide or explore the relevant links below for more information.
