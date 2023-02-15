Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: WB Games

Avalanche Software’s much anticipated RPG boasts a wholly unique story set in the world of Harry Potter. While it’s filled to the brim with tiny details that eagle-eyed fans will appreciate, a few things had to be left on the cutting room floor thanks to the sheer scope and size of undertaking such a herculean task. For those who’ve arrived here, you’ve likely sought the answer to a specific question: Is the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy? Let’s get to the heart of the matter, shall we?

Is There a Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

We’ll cut right to the chase: No, the Chamber of Secrets is not featured in Hogwarts Legacy. While the base game features tons of details and easter eggs to the Harry Potter novels and movies, signature elements like Quidditch and the Chamber of Secrets had to be nixed in order for the development team to hone in on the richly complex world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Ultimately, in the Hogwarts Legacy’s main story, there’s no real reason to include a massive chamber designed to kill muggles as the core narrative of the game centers around a goblin conspiracy rather than focusing on Slytherin’s ultimate goal of wizarding supremacy.

Another angle is that those aforementioned elements could be reserved for potential DLC in the future. Of course, that’s not set in stone or officially confirmed yet, but how fun would it be to break into the Chamber of Secrets and kill the Basilisk? Or how cool would it be to finally play a proper game of Quidditch? It definitely sounds like it could be a potential Hogwarts Legacy DLC expansion in the future, right? Right now, though, this remains unclear and we’ll simply have to take a wait and see approach.

So, that’s all she wrote, folks. We hope this helped to shed light on whether the Chamber of Secrets is in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s what the fastest brooms in the game are. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

