This Week’s GTA Online Update Is All About the Nightclubs
Thursday is always a party in GTA Online.
It might not be Friday yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t boogie down in GTA Online. This week’s update is all about the game’s Nightclub racket, as players will be able to double their popularity, income, GTA$, RP, and Goods related to this part of the game for this week only.
Alongside this, there’s also a handful of rare new merch and rewards that can be unlocked. Check out the full list of benefits and new items for this week right down below.
- Double Popularity and Daily Income at Nightclubs
- Double GTA$, RP, and Goods on Nightclub Goods Source Missions
- 50% boost to Nightclub Warehouse Goods Production
- Rare New Rewards, available through March 1:
- Sell to a Street Dealer to receive the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket
- Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo
- Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask
- Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap
- Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask
- Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt
- Collect G’s Cache once to receive the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.
- Collect G’s Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S:
- Premium Test Ride: Bravado Banshee
- This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach
- This week’s Gun Van arsenal: The Widowmaker, Up-n-Atomizer (30% off), Heavy Sniper (60% off for GTA+ Members), Railgun, Nightstick, Baseball Bat, Knife, Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, and Proximity Mines
- Double GTA$ and RP on Offense Defense
- This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Albany Hermes (Muscle), Emperor ETR1 (Super, 25% off), Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle, 25% off), Vapid FMJ (Super, 25% off), and Declasse Yosemite (Muscle, 25% off)
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Enus Paragon R (Sports) and Progen Emerus (Super, 25% off)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: earn a BF Weevil for placing amongst the Top 3 in Street Races two days in a row
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: Dinka Blista Kanjo (Compact), Lampadati Komoda (Sports, 25% off), and Vapid Chino (Muscle)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Karin Previon
- 35% off Nightclubs and their Upgrades & Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 25% off the Emperor ETR 1, Vapid FMJ, Progen Emerus, Lampadati Komoda, Declasse Tahoma Coupe, Declasse Yosemite, and BF Surfer Custom
- GTA+ Benefits through March 15: The new 50-vehicle Multi-Floor Garage, with style choice, a free Emperor Vectre (Sports) from Legendary Motorsport, the Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries, the Lucha Libre tints for the Knife and Baseball Bat available from the Gun Van, 50% off Acid Lab Supplies, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive GTA$125,000 for playing anytime this week
If you’re still on the lookout for more GTA Online content, then be sure to check out all of the guides, news, and features we’ve got for the game right down below.
