Should You Get the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The friends you make along the way in Hogwarts Legacy are one of the most crucial factors of the game since they can help you with quests and retrieve items. That said, even if it is set in the time period before Harry Potter, you can still converse with relatives of notable characters, like the Weasley and Black family. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, should you get the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know about this task.

Should You Steal the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy?

When you begin Professor Sharp’s Potion class, Garreth will ask you to steal a Fwooper Feather from the teacher’s office. However, it should be noted that it doesn’t matter if you get it or refuse the request since it doesn’t affect the story in any way. With both outcomes, Weasley ends up blowing up his potion creations whether he has the item or not.

Those who take the feather from Professor Sharp’s room will be scolded by the teacher, but you can admit your mistake to him, and he will appreciate your apology. Furthermore, he won’t penalize you, and you can resume your daily tasks immediately.

As for the other route, Weasley won’t begrudge you for denying his request and will find a way to cause some mischief nonetheless.

How to Find the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy

If you aren’t sure about the location of the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy, it will be on a dresser in Professor Sharp’s room near the door.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can also follow the waypoint to pinpoint the object and proceed to give it to Garreth, where they can finish their task of brewing the Endurus Potion.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you should get the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to level up fast.

