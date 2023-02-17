Ribby: The Game Is So Froggin’ Adorable I Might Change My Name to Ribecca

Frogs in video games are all the rage. From classics like Frogger and Chrono Trigger’s Glenn to the latest Minecraft update and Hades II, these li’l guys seem to be everywhere, and for good reason. They’re cute. They’re fun. They’re, uh, ribbity.

That’s one reason why Ribby: The Game caught my eye. It’s an upcoming indie RPG by Octolivvy that explores themes of friendship, acceptance, and altruism.

The other reason it caught my eye is that the main character is named Ribecca. Ribecca the frog girl.

I, a frog-loving girl named Rebecca, need to play this game immediately.

Ribby: The Game is a throwback to the Game Boy Color era with visually pleasing monochrome color schemes. It combines elements of RPGs and visual novels to tell the story of Ribecca on a journey to get back to her home. While it looks wholesome and humorous on the outside, the game’s description states that it also explores heavier themes such as abandonment and anxiety.

Ribby: The Game is a game about acceptance, friends, and frogs. "Follow the story of Ribecca 'Ribby' Brown, an altruistic frog girl on a journey to get back home – hoping to make some friends along the way and discover things she doesn't yet know about herself." pic.twitter.com/NrNV0frW8C — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) February 16, 2023

Here’s some more information about the game, according to its official description:

Follow the story of Ribecca “Ribby” Brown, an altruistic frog girl on a journey to get back home – hoping to make some friends along the way and discover things she doesn’t yet know about herself. Looking inward is always a daunting task, especially when you’re afraid of what you’ll find.

What’s even more impressive is that it looks like the developer, Octolivvy, is the sole developer and is just 21 years old.

It doesn’t look like there is a set release date for Ribby: The Game quite yet, but there is a playable demo currently available on Steam. I know for sure I, Ribecca, am going to hop right to that.

You can watch a trailer for Ribby: The Game below.