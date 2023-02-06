Pokemon GO Season 10 Community Day Dates Revealed

Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company

This past weekend marked the final Community day of Pokemon GO Season 9: Mythical Wishes. Noibat were everywhere and some players obtained their first Noivern since it’s one of the few Pokemon that takes 400 candies to evolve. Now it’s time to look ahead to the next three months and Pokemon GO Season 10.

As of right now, the tenth season doesn’t have an official name. As the end of Mythical Wishes draws near with every passing day, this information will surely be announced by Niantic. However, we can at least confirm that there will be a typical amount of Community Day events (one per month) with one Community Day Classic event added in during the second month of the season (April).

Saturday, Mar. 18

Saturday, Apr. 15

Saturday, Apr. 29 (Classic)

Sunday, May 21

Pokemon GO Season 10 Event Dates

On top of those dates, Niantic also mentioned six more that will play host to five events over the course of Season 10. No, that’s not a typo about six dates and five events. The first four appear to either start or only be on single dates with the last one spanning a weekend in late May. It’s unclear what this could be since the typical multi-day event of Pokemon GO Fest usually takes place later than May.

Sunday, Mar. 5

Saturday, Mar. 11

Saturday, Apr. 8

Sunday, Apr. 23

Saturday, May 27, to Sunday, May 28

Of course, all the information about which Pokemon will be featured in these Community Days and what the events will cover is sure to be revealed at a later date.

