Nintendo’s Game Vouchers are Back, Offering Potential Discounts on Pokemon, Bayonetta, & More

Nintendo is bringing back their Game Voucher system, which is absolutely a great way to save a little bit of money on Switch games if you’re planning on buying at least two of them. It’s worth noting that the Game Vouchers are only eligible for purchase for Switch Online subscribers. Clearly, Nintendo’s looking to attract more subscribers and if you already have a subscription, these are certainly worth looking into.

The Vouchers will cost $100, but they’re eligible for use for two $60 games, allowing you to save a total of $20 in the process. There are some limitations of course; you’ll need to use the Vouchers within 12 months of purchase, you can only have up to eight at any point in time, and they’re only eligible for a limited selection of games.

That being said, the catalog includes titles like the upcoming Bayonetta Origins and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, as well as more recent releases like Fire Emblem Engage and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s definitely a good deal worth keeping an eye on if you’ve missed out on a few Nintendo games over the past few months and are looking to catch up.

