Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Repackages the Last Four Ninja Storm Entries Into One Game

Image Source: Bandai Namco via PlayStation State of Play

Since the Boruto manga was released in 2016, there have been a few video game adaptations featuring the son of Naruto. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections puts the bond between the two front and center, in a return to the Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise that hasn’t seen an entry since Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 in 2016. This new entry is a recollection of the last four games recut as a single entity.

Cyberconnect2‘s franchise has been known as a great representation of the anime and manga as a 3D Arena fighter that have ranked among Bandai Namco’s best-selling games of all time. This fighting game series is also praised as an accessible entry that showcases the flashy and exuberant energy of the battles of the Naruto franchise.

The state of play trailer displays the large roster of characters, both new and returning. Two of the fighters touted as newly added are Indra and Asura, creators of Ninjutsu and several clans in the Naruto world. In general, the story of the game will be about revisiting and playing through key moments of Naruto canon.

For newcomers to the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, this presented itself as a solid value proposition that bundles the content of four games into one; if not the long-awaited Ultimate Ninja Storm 5 that diehard fans have been anticipating.

Ultimate Ninja Storms Connections comes out sometime in 2023, without a more specific release date confirmed, to Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

