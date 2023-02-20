MLB The Show 23 Introduces ‘Classic’ Game Made Famous by the Negro Leagues

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Monday morning, MLB The Show released another in-depth look at one of the new features fans can expect from the franchise’s latest installment. Incorporating the Negro Leagues into this year’s game through their Storylines feature has allowed the team to expand their game in different ways.

One such way is through classic ‘Night Baseball’ games, something that originated with The Negro Leagues — and more specifically, the Kansas City Monarchs — five years prior to MLB playing its first-ever night game.

Night baseball, all started in the Negros Leagues.

Listen to @nlbmprez for the history behind it. @NLBMuseumKC#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/U2WNePjKB0 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 20, 2023

You can check out the full announcement in the tweet above, where Negro Leagues President Bob Kendrick explains the origins of ‘Night Baseball,’ as well as why these teams needed to find new ways to be able to play their game. Judging from the clip, it appears as though players will be able to experience this new mode in all its glory from crowd attire to on-field presentation.

MLB The Show releases on March 28, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Related Posts