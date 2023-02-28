Is Lightfall the End of Destiny 2? Answered

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall is finally here, and it’s got many fans wondering what exactly the future holds for the rest of the series. Does this expansion signal the end or is it just the beginning of new things on the horizon? Here is everything you need to know about if Lightfall is the end of Destiny 2 or not.

Is Destiny 2 Lightfall the End of the Series? Answered

The answer is no, Destiny 2 Lightfall is not the end of the series, though it will conclude the Light and Darkness saga of the series.

In fact, it’s only the beginning, as Destiny 2 Lightfall kicks off a new wave of content that is coming in the game, including one more expansion that we know of that is coming in early 2024. That DLC will be called The Final Shape, and it will continue past the conclusion of the Light and Darkness saga.

What exactly we can come to expect from The Final Shape regarding its story and contents is still a mystery, which isn’t really a surprise given how far out it still is. For now, though, that is everything you need to know about if Lightfall is the end of Destiny 2 or not.

