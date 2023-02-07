Is Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Available on Past Gen?

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more highly-anticipated games of 2023, and for those who ordered the Deluxe Edition on current-gen consoles, they’re able to begin their magical journey as early as February 7. But can the same be said for those playing on PS4, Xbox One, or the Nintendo Switch? We’re here to answer whether or not the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is available on past-gen platforms.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition on Previous Generation Consoles?

The short answer is yes, Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is available on past-gen consoles such as PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. However, the longer version of this answer is only slightly more complicated, and requires a bit longer of a wait.

While February 7 is the early access date for those enjoying the game on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S, wizards and witches playing on past-gen platforms will have to wait until either April or July depending on which console they’ve chosen.

PS4 and Xbox One: April 4, 2023

Nintendo Switch: July 25, 2023

It is also worth noting that players who purchase the Deluxe Edition for any of these three consoles will not have an early access option when the time comes. The good news is that at least you’ll be able to enjoy the game on the platform of your choosing, right? Right. Well, unless you’re hoping to play it on Mac, that is.

And that’s everything you need to know about whether or not the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is available on past-gen platforms. With that in mind, be sure to keep yours eyes peeled for even more in-game tips, news, and features on all that the wizarding world has to offer at our various links below.

