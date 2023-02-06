Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac Computers? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of 2023’s biggest releases, with many fans of the wizarding world eager to jump into the game on their platform of choice. To that end, you may be wondering whether or not Hogwarts Legacy will be available to play on Mac computers. If you’re looking for an answer to that question, we’ve got you covered.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Playable on Mac?

Unfortunate as it is to say, Hogwarts Legacy will not be playable on Mac computers. If this answer is disappointing, it’s worth nothing there’s still a bit of silver lining as far as the game’s platform availability is concerned. Despite not being playable on Mac, Hogwarts Legacy will be still be landing almost everywhere else, albeit at differing times.

The game is currently slated to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Feb. 10, 2023, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be arriving on April 4. The Nintendo Switch version will be trailing behind the furthest with its July 25 launch, eventually giving many players the chance to attend classes at Hogwarts should they choose to.

Now that you know if Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing on Mac or not, Twinfinite’s guide to the games various editions and pre-order bonuses should be helpful in informing your decision to buy it on a different platform.

Related Posts