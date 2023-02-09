Image Source: Avalanche Studios

While Hogwarts Legacy may take place about a century before the modern day, there’s still plenty of great Harry Potter-related themes and objectives fans will find in the game. This includes lots of familiar last names, locations, and even some characters. When you reach the end-game, though, there is one such event that fans of the series are surely going to adore. Here is everything you need to know about how to win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy House Cup

Winning the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy is basically the last possible thing you can do in the game, as it means you’ve gotten to Level 34. To do this, you’ll need to have finished every side quest, storyline, and puzzle that the game has to offer, as that is the only way you’ll be able to accumulate enough experience to level up all the way.

Once you have completed this, and obviously all the Main Storyline quests, including Weasley’s Watchful Eye, simply go to the Great Hall. When you do, a House Cup ceremony cutscene will trigger, and voila, you’re now the winners! This is the case regardless of what house you’re in or any choices you’ve made throughout Hogwarts Legacy, even in regards to the ending.

This is what is known as the True Ending of Hogwarts Legacy, and is everything you need to know about how to win the House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite, as we’ve got plenty more great guides for the game, including the best PC mods.

