As expected in a game about a school with frequently moving staircases, there are a lot of puzzles. While solving all sorts of magical problems, you’ll find yourself in a bell tower and must replace the missing ones. Here’s how to solve the bell puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Bell Tower Puzzle Solution

This puzzle might be confusing because you can’t carry anything around yourself. Fortunately, YouTuber MonkeyKingHero has created the perfect walkthrough of this Hogwarts Legacy puzzle.

First, to complete this puzzle, you must know the Leviosa and Accio spells. Raise the first bell you come across with Leviosa and then move back up the stairs a few steps before hitting it with Accio to get it closer to you. You’ll want to move it up to this landing across from the bottom set of bells.

Undo Accio and let the bell float there as you go halfway down the staircase you came up. You’ll want to recast Accio and drag the bell to you, and it should automatically slip into the missing bell slot as it gets close.

You’ll want to head upstairs to find the next bell on the other side of this railing to the right of the two stairways leading to the door.

You’ll let this bell float at the top of the staircase, going up from where you set the first bell.

Now go back down the stairs and position yourself across from the bell, then cast Accio on it. This should lock the bell into the remaining slot as it moves toward you.

Once settled, all bells will ring out, letting you go through the door at the top of all the stairs and open the chest around the corner. This is everything you need to get through the bell puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. For more puzzle guides, look at the links below.

