Top 5 Best Hogwarts Legacy PC Mods

Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus

Hogwarts Legacy is already an incredibly fun game to play, but there are always some things that can be improved upon, especially when you’ve got the power of a PC and mods. Thanks to the Nexus Mods community, there are a bevy of different things that can be added to the game to make it that much more interesting and fun. With that in mind, let’s get onto our brooms, prepare our potions and find the five best Hogwarts Legacy mods you can download right now.

Cinematic and Realistic Reshade

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus Mods

Considering Hogwarts Legacy has some pretty big cinematic shoes to fill in regard to the franchise, it only makes sense that some players want it to look more like a movie. Thankfully, the cinematic mod gives players the ability to do just that.

In this mod, you’ll be able to change the atmosphere and graphics considerably, while also improving lighting, shade, and texture details in every pixel of the story. Just about everything here lets you improve the look and experience to the point that it’ll make you feel as if you’re the lead character in one of the movies in the Harry Potter franchise.

1 Billion Coins Save File

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus Mods

There’s nothing more annoying than seeing a thing you want, but you can’t buy it because you just have started the game and are still low on Galleons. So why not incorporate a mod that will help you “make it rain” from the start?

Known as the billionaire-mode mod, when you install this to your PC, your character is given 1 billion coins that you can spend on whatever cosmetic upgrades and purchases you please. And while the say is that money can’t buy happiness, it certainly can buy many fun gadgets for your magician character.

Thomas Broom

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus Mods

One of the great things about being a magician in Hogwarts Legacy is that you can finally fly around on your very own broomstick. We’ve all dreamed of that as kid, and it’s hard to think of anything that could be better…unless you’re like me and grew up watching Thomas the Tank Engine.

The Thomas Broom mod does exactly what the name implies, transforming your broom into everyone’s favorite talking train from the Isle of Sodor. While it may look a bit awkward, with the broomstick poking out the back, it’s certainly the most interesting way you can ride around the local, and is reminiscent of Harry and Ron’s flying car from the Chamber of Secrets.

More than anything, though, it’s pretty much a right of passage to have Thomas the Tank in your game if it’s on PC at this point.

Arachnophobia Mode

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus Mods

Some people hate trolls, others hate Slytherin magicians, but just about every sane person out there has some sort of rational fear of spiders. If you’re an Arachnophobiac, then you’ll want to install this mod as soon as possible.

Simply named the Arachnophobia mod, this will swap every spider in the game and transform them into boxes. The boxes will continue to move and act like a spider, but at least you won’t see their eight legs, moving around, coming at you, wanting to bite you, and using their venom.

To quote Ron Weasley: “Why spiders? Why couldn’t it have been follow the butterflies?”

Realism Overhaul Reshade

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy via Nexus Mods

While the cinematic mode is all well and great, if you’re looking for super realistic visuals and gameplay, then you’ll want to take a look at the esthetic mod. This mod is responsible for reshading everything in the game, improving all of the colors in it, while also making everything from the environment to the characters that much crisper, and more detailed throughout the world.

Hogwarts will really come to life, as just about everything will become vibrant and relatable to our own world. Instead of the dark and dour mood of the final set of movies, it’s obviously a lot nicer to be able to fly around, fight enemies, and complete quests when everything is less dark and more in focus, especially the large, roaming countrysides Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.

That’s it! These are the best Hogwarts Legacy mods, which you can download right now. When more are added, we will be sure to keep this post up to date so that you can continue to live out your Wizard and Witch fantasies one mod at a time.

