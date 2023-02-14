How To Use the Arachnophobia Mod in Hogwarts Legacy
Farewell, Aragog, king of arachnids, whose long and faithful friendship those who knew you won’t forget.
Look, there’s no getting around it; spiders are scary. They’ve got so many legs, so many eyes, so many secrets. The wizarding world of Harry Potter offers eight legged freaks of excessive sizes, which is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. Don’t worry precious, we’ll show you how to use the Arachnophobia mod in Hogwarts Legacy, to make those nasty creepy crawlies go away.
How to Install Arachnophobia Mod in Hogwarts Legacy
The Arachnophobia mod will visually replace the models of all spiders with boxes. They will otherwise operate normally, so do not attempt to approach them casually, or store your items within them.
Installation comes courtesy of NexusMods, and will require the following steps:
- Access the relevant folder by opening the Steam client, selecting Hogwarts Legacy and clicking the cog icon. Select Manage, then Browse local files.
- Unpack zip file to game folder. The default game location is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy
- Remove the following files from ~mods folder. The default location of this folder is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy\Phoenix\Content\Paks\~mods
- z_removespiders_P.pak
- z_removespiders_P.ucas
- z_removespiders_P.utoc
After following these steps, the spiders should be gone, and in their places, untextured boxes wandering about the catacombs. Whether or not this will unintentionally causes an irrational fear of boxes, we cannot say with certainty.
As always, mods are neither created nor endorsed by the developers or Twinfinite, and are to be installed at the user’s discretion. Now that you’ve installed the Arachnophobia mod, you might like to swag out your broom and celebrate trans pride, or explore the guides below.
