There has certainly been a lot of controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy due to the comments from the creator of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling. However, in retaliation to this, some players have shown their support for the LGBT community by crafting cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get a Trans Flag Scarf in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Get a Trans Flag Scarf in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

The Nexus Mods creator, CrazyPotato, created the Trans Flag Scarf, which replaces the Dark Arts Scarf because of their similar design. To equip the item in Hogwarts Legacy, you can follow these steps:

Manually download the Trans Flag Scarf on Nexus Mods. Locate the ‘Hogwarts Legacy\Phoenix\Content\Paks\~mods’ file to install it. Import the Local Files on Steam or Epic Games Store.

Once you install the scarf, you can wear it by placing it on your character in the Gears section and travel around the world to show your support for the trans community. You can also meet the first transgender character of the Harry Potter franchise, Sirona Ryan, at The Three Broomsticks, where she will tell you about her experience during The Helm of Urtkot quest.

CrazyPotato may be creating more clothing for Pride, so you can check out their profile in the future to expand your collection. Furthermore, you can explore our top 10 best PC mods guide to look for other content, including game shaders and additional character customization options.

