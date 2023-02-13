Image Source: NexusMods

Comets look flashy, but they’re not in the same league as the Nimbus.

Brooms are all the rage in the wizarding world, allowing you to dart across the sky at breakneck speed. And yet, not all brooms are created equal, and certain models act as an indicator of your social standing. If you want to swag your rig up to the fullest, you’ll want to learn how to get the Nimbus 2000 in Hogwarts Legacy.

Adding the Nimbus 2000 Mod in Hogwarts Legacy

First, it’s important to note that the Nimbus 2000, Firebolt, and other name brand brooms do not officially exist in Hogwarts Legacy. As the game is set a century before the events of Harry Potter, these souped up pieces of equipment hadn’t even been invented yet.

Fortunately, if you are comfortable with modding your game, you can switch in a nifty Nimbus 2000 of your very own, courtesy of NexusMods. It will replace the in-game model for the Yew Weaver Broom. With the following instructions, you should be able to successfully install the mod.

Access the relevant folder by opening the Steam client, selecting Hogwarts Legacy and clicking the cog icon. Select Manage, then Browse local files. Unpack zip file to game folder. The default game location is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hogwarts Legacy If the mod is not working, there is a chance that it is having issues clashing with other mods. Uninstalling other mods one by one might assist in diagnosing the issue.

With that, you will have a nifty new Nimbus 2000 to flit about on. You’ll be the talk of the town (or the hushed whispers of time travelling chicanery due to your futuristic technology).

As always, mods are not officially endorsed either by the team behind Hogwarts Legacy or Twinfinite, and are installed at the user’s discretion. Once you’ve gotten your Nimbus 2000 in Hogwarts Legacy, you can hitch a ride on over to the other guides below.

