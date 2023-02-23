How to Use a Cartridge in Atomic Heart, Explained

Image Source: Mundfish

Ever since Atomic Heart was announced back in 2018, the game has been a subject of controversy and unease in the industry. But regardless, it feels like a cross between Wolfenstein: the New Colossus meets Bioshock in Russia. Like both of those titles, this game will challenge you with powerful and intuitive enemies of all sorts and sizes. Some of which can only be significantly damaged with the usage of cartridges. Acquiring them isn’t the confounding part though; it’s actually using them. Therefore, here is how to use Cartridges in Atomic Heart.

How Players Equip Cartridges In Atomic Heart

To put it simply, players just need to equip their applicable weapon and press the middle button on PC/square on Playstation/X on Xbox to apply the cartridges. Once there, you can also cycle through and pick whatever cartridge your little Russian freedom-fighting heart desires. However, obtaining them is a little bit more involved, as players will have to grind out a bunch of chests to find both the recipe and required materials throughout Atomic Heart. Not to mention, upgrading their guns to allow these attachments in the first place.

What Do Cartridges Do in Atomic Heart? Answered

With Atomic Heart taking place primarily in a freaky amusement park, there is an expectation for some really weird weapons (of which there are 25). However, some of the more resilient enemies in the game have health that cannot really be considerably lowered without the use of these cartridges. The cartridges themselves even the odds as they utilize enemies’ specific weaknesses via one of three elemental affinities: fire, electricity, and ice. But buyer beware: they don’t last forever and will inevitably run out of fuel. So, stock up on the materials needed to be able to craft new cartridges on command.

In any event, now you know how to actually equip the cartridges themselves in Atomic Heart. Assuming you have been playing the game, then the cartridge recipe has hopefully already been obtained. If not, be sure to check out one of our many Atomic Heart guides including how to beat bosses like the mini boss Plyusch or how to perform a sneak attack in game.

Related Posts