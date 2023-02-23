How to Upgrade Weapons in Atomic Heart

Image Source: Mundfish

In a game as frenetic and action-centric as Atomic Heart, you’ll need to make sure your weaponry is up to snuff if you want to go toe-to-toe with the deadly machinery that want to see you pushing up the virtual daisies. With that in mind, you may be wondering how to upgrade your weapons in Atomic Heart. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Down below, we’re going to show you how to do just that. So, let’s get started, shall we, comrade?

Where to Upgrade Your Guns in Atomic Heart

Early on during your journey, you’ll come across an upgrade machine called NORA that looks a lot like a big red vending machine (as pictured in the image below). It may look kind of generic, but NORA sounds quite memorable as she can get pretty raunchy and vulgar. Now you know the one I’m talking about.

When you interact with NORA with R1/ RB, you’ll be given the option to either upgrade weapons and gear, upgrade your abilities, or leave. If you’re looking to upgrade your weapons, go for the first option.

From here, you’ll be able to access a few different menus: Crafting, Upgrade, Storage/ Disassembly.

Toggle over to Upgrade with R1/ RB, and you’ll then able to add new components to your weapon and upgrade your weapons’ different attachments. These range from increasing the accuracy, rate of fire, and damage to reducing the recoil, decreasing the spread, and even adding unique special attacks to your weapon.

Each upgrade will cost resources such as Metal Parts, Synthetic Materials, Biomaterials, Superconductors, Microelectronics, and Energy Modules.

How to Craft Weapons in Atomic Heart

In order to craft a weapon in Atomic Heart, you’ll first need to find the specific blueprint for the weapon. Fortunately, there are quite a lot of Testing Grounds puzzle rooms to be found in the early game, and these all award you with different blueprints to craft new weapons.

If you’re struggling to track one down, you can use your map to find the entrances to these Testing Grounds puzzle rooms.

Once you have acquired a blueprint, head back to a NORA upgrade machine, and if you have enough resources, you’ll be able to craft the weapon by hovering over the specific weapon that you want to craft and holding down X/ A.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about upgrading your weapon in Atomic Heart. For more, here’s how to deal with those pesky Dandelion CCTV cameras. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at the links down below.

