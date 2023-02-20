Image Source: Mundfish

When machines rise up and begin raging against humanity, what are we going to do? That’s the question that Mundfish attempts to answer in their alternate future action-RPG first-person shooter, Atomic Heart. While you’ll be doing a lot of shooting and a lot of axe swinging in the game, you’ll also come up against various robots that want to put you six feet under. One of which is a camera that sends throngs of enemies to your location if you don’t deal with it soon enough. With that in mind, here’s how to deal with Dandelion CCTV cameras in Atomic Heart. Let’s go!

How to Defeat Dandelion CCTV Cameras in Atomic Heart

If you’re faced with a Dandelion CCTV camera in Atomic Heart, you’ll have to deal with it quickly as when it sees you, it’ll send out numerous enemies to your location to eliminate you. As a result, you’ll want to deal with the Dandelion CCTV camera as a priority; otherwise, you’ll be stuck in a neverending loop of battling an ongoing onslaught of killer robots.

There are several ways you can defeat a Dandelion CCTV camera in Atomic Heart:

Shok – Using a Shok bolt to electrify the Dandelion CCTV camera will disable it for a short window, giving you an opportunity to either sneak past or destroy it permanently. To unleash a Shok bolt, simply press the Triangle/ Y button on your controller. It usually takes around two Shoks to destroy a camera in Atomic Heart.

– Using a Shok bolt to electrify the Dandelion CCTV camera will disable it for a short window, giving you an opportunity to either sneak past or destroy it permanently. To unleash a Shok bolt, simply press the Triangle/ Y button on your controller. It usually takes around two Shoks to destroy a camera in Atomic Heart. Melee – Using your axe, you can simply run up to the Dandelion CCTV camera and destroy it. We’d suggest doing this as quickly as possible to mitigate its call for additional backup. Note: You’ll likely have to take down a few nasty robots if you choose to deal with the camera this way. Thing is, the cameras can sometimes be placed high up in unreachable locations. In these situations, we’d opt for another method to disable the camera.

– Using your axe, you can simply run up to the Dandelion CCTV camera and destroy it. We’d suggest doing this as quickly as possible to mitigate its call for additional backup. Note: You’ll likely have to take down a few nasty robots if you choose to deal with the camera this way. Thing is, the cameras can sometimes be placed high up in unreachable locations. In these situations, we’d opt for another method to disable the camera. Guns – Of course, you can also use your guns to destroy the Dandelion CCTV camera. From a distance, it’s possible to shoot down a camera, which will not only destroy it, but will also potentially avoid any additional backup that the camera usually alerts.

It’s worth noting, that another way to get past a Dandelion CCTV camera is by throwing an object in its line of sight and using that as a distraction. To be honest, we didn’t have as much luck with this method, but it’s an option nonetheless.

What Do Dandelion CCTV Cameras Drop? Answered

Like many other robots in Atomic Heart, Dandelion CCTV cameras drop Synthetic Material, Metal Parts, or Biomaterials, which can be used to craft new weapons, upgrades, and ammunition. The drop is randomized, however, so it’s not always guaranteed what you’ll get.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to deal with Dandelion CCTV cameras in Atomic Heart. For more, check out our in-depth review here. Or alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links down below.

