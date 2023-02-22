How to Perform a Sneak Attack in Atomic Heart

Image Source: Mundfish

Atomic Heart is finally here, throwing players into an alternate timeline in which the USSR is built on the back of synthetics. Of course, everything goes left, and the protagonist, Major P-3 must fight back against the rogue synthetics and uncover what’s happening. One of the many methods you’ll need to make use of is a sneak attack, as you’ll get ripped to pieces in straight-up confrontations. Unsure of how to sneak attack in Atomic Heart? Here’s what you need to know to take down your foes with relative ease.

How to Sneak Attack in Atomic Heart

You won’t be at fault if you’re having trouble performing a sneak attack, as it’s only briefly touched upon in the opening segment of Atomic Heart, and it requires a more hands-on approach with your opposition. To initiate a sneak attack, simply crouch and stealthily make your way up to your opponent.

Provided you don’t alert them while creeping up, you’ll notice a button prompt appear. Hit the button prompt, and another will show up indicating you must rapidly press the button prompt to complete the stealth attack. Once completed, Major P-3 will inject his robotic glove into his foe and take them down.

As far as consistently taking down enemies with stealth, it’s easier said than done as some foes have the highest awareness possible. What has worked in some instances is using Shok to stun one who’s about to detect you and then finishing them off with a stealth attack. The bottom line, it’s a bit flaky, but when it works, it’s easier than using all of your resources.

