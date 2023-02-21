Who Voices Major Sergey Alekseyevich Nechaev (P-3) in Atomic Heart? Answered

Image Source: Mundfish

Atomic Heart has just dropped and while many players are opting to listen to the game’s dialogue in their native language, others are choosing to stick with the original Russian for a more authentic experience. This leaves some wondering about the voice acting as they wish to know more about the voice behind their favorite characters. One of these is the game’s primary protagonist himself, so if you are questioning who voices the main character in Atomic Heart, look no further as we have it all answered and detailed here.

Atomic Heart Main Character Russian Voice Actor

Image Source: Mundfish

Mundfish did not take the casting of voice actors for Atomic Heart lightly, auditioning almost 300 separate people to find the perfect voice behind the game’s characters. One of the characters who particularly stands out when regarding dialogue is the game’s protagonist, Major Sergey Alekseyevich Nechaev or P-3, as he is incredibly vocal throughout his performance. In order to pick the perfect voice for the main character, Mundfish decided to go with actor Sasha Lomov as they felt that he was almost P-3 himself.

They stated regarding their choice of voice actor, “We chose Major Nechaev (P-3) from the get-go because it seems that our actor Sasha Lomov is Major Nechaev himself.” Mundfish clearly put a lot of thought into their casting.

Who Voices the Main Character in Atomic Heart in English?

Oddly enough, there really isn’t any information on the English voice for Atomic Hearts at this time, despite how many lines they have. When checking the credits, it doesn’t say who did what role, instead just listing out all of the English actors in alphabetical order.

For now, that is everything you need to know about who voices the main character in Atomic Heart. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of our related content below or heading over to our website’s main page for all things gaming.

