How to Defeat Plyusch in Atomic Heart

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

When it comes to Atomic Heart, there is more hiding in the shadows than just killer robots. Sure, the mechanical monsters are always going to be dangerous foes, but don’t take your eye off the organic beasts that can catch you off guard. One of those creatures happens to be the Plyusch, a slithery and disgusting foe that is going to be a tough adversary. If you’re hoping to pick up some tips and tricks on how to defeat the Plyusch in Atomic Heart, read on.

Meeting the Plyusch in Atomic Heart

Your road to meeting the organic abomination in Atomic Heart will come as part of a variety of objectives in putting together a robot named Claire. With her parts strewn over the facility, her left arm will reside in an area where the boss just so happens to be. Before you can get the appendage, you will have to deal with this monstrous being first.

Defeating the Plyusch in Atomic Heart

As a boss, it is important to know what are the strengths and weaknesses of the Plyusch so you can better prepare yourself for it. It is resistant to firearms, so going at it from range is not recommended at all. As such, the stronger your melee weapons are, the higher your chances of success you will have. If you have the spare Neuropolymer, it is also smart to enhance your Polymer Shield ability so you can withstand its more dangerous attacks.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Plyusch usually unleashes a few attacks that are strung together, and of course, plenty of Critical Attacks that will stagger you and make it easy to whittle your health down. Activating your Polymer Shield at the right time will tank the damage, as well as reflect it back at the boss for some payback.

It is also likely that you might miss a dodge or two, causing one of its Critical Attacks to land. One of those will result in a grab, and it will require some quick time events for you to escape. Be sure to press the right button prompt that is displayed in the middle of your screen two to three times, and heal up when you need to.

Image Source: Focus Entertainment via Twinfinite

Dodging its attacks will give you the window to swipe at it for a few attacks, so don’t get greedy and pick your windows to attack. Adding an elemental cartridge to your melee weapons is also recommended, with flame and ice being the best choice to enhance your damage. You are still able to use your firearms if you’re far away, but the damage to the Plyusch will be minimal.

Keep defending well and attack when you can, and it won’t take too long until the organic creature is down for the count. Thank goodness the other Plyusch will remain enclosed behind glass, but this will also not be the last time you will see this creature. You’ve been warned.

Armed with the key knowledge on how to defeat the Plyusch in Atomic Heart, we hope your battles go well. For any players needing more help, you can read up via the related content below, or search Twinfinite for other queries.

