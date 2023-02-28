Image Source: Endnight Games

Surviving a tough situation is always going to be harder on your own, but thankfully, in Sons of the Forest, you are joined by the companion known as Kelvin. Your fellow survivor can be a real asset, be it in gathering resources or helping out with other chores, but he is not indestructible. There is every chance that your friend might meet his end earlier than expected, so for those looking for answers as to how to revive Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, let us help.

Reviving Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get Kelvin back in Sons of the Forest in the game itself if he meets an untimely demise. However, thanks to the magic of editing game files, you can revive Kelvin like he was never gone. Be sure to keep backups of your files just in case you make a mistake, as tweaking the files can cause crashes and bugs if you are not careful.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Locate your Sons of the Forest save files. As a default location, it should be located in “AppData\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves”. Next, find the GameStateSaveData.json file, and open it with Notepad. Within the file, locate the line “IsRobbyDead\”:true” and change it to “IsRobbyDead\”:false”. Save the file. Your next step is to find and open the SaveData.json using Notepad. Search for “TypeId\”:9″. Below it, you will find the “\”State\”:6″ value, which needs to be changed to “State\”:2″. After that, find “Health\”:0.0″ and change it to “Health\”:100.0″. Save the file. Boot up the game and welcome back Kelvin.

In addition to Kelvin, Sons of the Forest also includes another companion in the form of Virginia. Similarly, you can use the same method to bring her back if she dies, but instead of TypeId\”:9, you should be searching for TypeId\”:10 instead.

Now that you are caught up on how to revive Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, there are other pressing things that need your attention. It is useful to know the best base locations in the game, or how to obtain a compound bow to add to your arsenal; in any case, you can check out other related content below. For everything else, please search Twinfinite.

