How to Make Rope in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest tasks players with surviving the dark forests of a deserted island, although the latter sentiment turns out to be wildly incorrect, as the island is home to vicious cannibals. You’ll need to craft anything and everything you can to survive the forest, and one of the most common necessities is rope. If you’re having trouble finding rope, here’s what you need to know about rope in the Sons of the Forest, including where to find it and how to make it.

Can You Make Rope in Sons of the Forest

The quick answer is, no, you cannot craft rope as of this moment. This follows a similar trend to the previous title, as the ability to craft rope was introduced in update 0.18 of The Forest.

As the Sons of the Forest is in early access, there is hope that it’ll be a crafted item in the future, but for now, it is not, meaning you’ll have to find it.

Where to Find Rope in Sons of the Forest

Since you can’t craft rope, you’ll have to find it, which is a relatively simple process. Most settlements or enemy encampments will have rope lying around for you to pick up. Furthermore, heading into the island caves will lead to rope of some form, amongst other valuables, as you dive deeper into the island’s secrets. You can also find rope near some of the cliffs, as the cliffs hide away precious items.

That’s all you need to know about rope in Sons of the Forest, including where to find it and if you can craft it. If you’ve found a rope spot to share, let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our related section for more tips and tricks.

