How to Get All Crane Game Rewards in Wanted: Dead

Aside from your daily task of protecting the streets of Hong Kong from gang members and rogue synthetics, Wanted: Dead will task players with enjoying themselves with various mini-games to participate in. One of the best mini-games is the Crane Game, with a nice selection of rewards to earn. Looking to master the Crane Game and get all of its secrets? Here’s what you need to know.

Winning the Crane Game in Wanted: Dead

As the name implies, the Crane Game is the same rigged contraption you’ll find in public places, with plenty of rewards taunting you as the machine fights off your attempt to win. There are two Crane Games in Wanted: Dead, with a total of eighteen figurines you can collect between both and additional music pieces that are also up for grabs.

In between missions, you’ll find both Crane Games on the fourth floor of the Police HQ in the Play Room. Conversely, if you input the easy mode combination, you can play the mini-game from the main menu, although it is way clunkier this way.

When playing the Orange Game, you’ll have thirty seconds to try and grab an object of choice. You can use the controls to zoom in or move to a different angle, but the zoom is lackluster, so I’d avoid using it unless necessary. You can also kick the machine up to three times to jiggle objects inside of it for a better shot at pulling what you need, but if you kick it a fourth time, it will crash the machine, so be very careful. Nabbing a reward will grant you 100 Skill Points for skill tree leveling, and it’s strongly advised you participate in this activity.

All Crane Game Rewards

As mentioned, there are eighteen figurines spread across both Crane Games based on characters you’ll interact with in the campaign. When it comes to collecting all eighteen, you’ll find yourself in situations where the machine only has what you have already collected. The only remedy is to quit the Crane Games and reenter it, as this will refresh the stock inside.

Below are all of the figurines:

Stone

Doc

Herzog

Cortez

Gunsmith

Mr. Holiday

Madame Wong

August

Captain

Gunsmith’s Cats

Paws Poo

Kolchak

Spider Tank

Cinnamon

Richter

Space Runaway

Shotgun

Ramen Robot

That’s all you need to know about the Crane Game, including how to get all of the rewards. For more content, scroll down to our related section to keep up-to-date with Wanted: Dead.

