Wanted: Dead serves as a throwback to hack-and-slash titles of old, where piles of enemies cut you down with no remorse. There are only two difficulties when starting up Wanted: Dead and some players might find that challenging. However, there is a secret easy mode for those looking to take a less challenging stroll in the park. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Easy Mode in Wanted: Dead.

Unlocking Easy Mode in Wanted: Dead

As mentioned, Wanted: Dead only presents newcomers with two difficulty options when it comes to starting their playthrough, normal or hard. Unlocking easy mode requires you to enter a cheat code when in the title menu. Follow the below steps to earn the easy path option:

Start up Wanted: Dead. Press the button prompt to enter the game’s menu where you’ll be presented with all of the menu options.

When in this menu, input the following button prompt: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT RIGHT .

. You’ll hear a chime and see a green icon rotating in the bottom left signaling that you unlocked easy mode. Whenever you start a new game, “ Neko-chan ” is the name of easy mode.



You’ll also be pleased to note, the above cheat code also unlocks the mini-games from the main menu. Normally, you’d have to be in the Police HQ to participate in them, but a sequence of events prevents you from playing them later in the story. With them unlocked from the main menu, you can grind out the collectibles from the comfort of the menus, although it is a bit clunkier doing it this way, as navigating the crane game is rough.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock easy mode in Wanted: Dead. For more hack-and-slash content, scroll below to our related section.

