Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a great piece of hardware, given its performance, but it isn’t free of bugs, errors, and glitches. Thankfully, on the off chance an error occurs, you’ll receive an error code—WS-116521-6, for example. If that just happens to be the one you’re dealing with, here’s how to fix WS-116521-6 error on PlayStation.

How to Fix PlayStation Error Code WS-116521-6

To fix error code WS-116521-6 on PlayStation, you don’t have a whole lot of options, but there are a few troubleshooting methods you can try yourself. Get started by:

Checking PSN’s server status. First and foremost, you should check the PlayStation server status. Error code WS-116521-6 is generally linked to a network issue on Sony’s end. Sony’s official Twitter is also a good place for any recent updates. If all services are up and running, follow through with the next step. Reset your router/modem. In the event that the PSN server is doing fine, then reset your modem and or router. A slow connection is a bad connection, so a quick reboot will give you a clean slate to work off of. Reset your network settings on the PlayStation 5. Go into the PS5’s settings, the cogwheel in the top-right corner. Now choose Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection. See the “Registered Networks” section? Select yours by pressing the X button and choosing Disconnect, then Delete from the drop-down menu. Wait for your network to appear under “Networks Found” and register it again.

With that, you’ve exhausted all of your options pertaining to fixing the WS-116521-6 error on PlayStation. Keep in mind that this particular error code is one of those pesky ones that you’ll likely have to wait out since it’s generally linked to bad traffic on Sony’s end. For more troubleshooting guides, take a look at what Twinfinite has on display using the links below.

