Is PlayStation Network Down? How To Check If PlayStation Plus Is Working

Wondering why you can’t access PlayStation Plus? In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not PlayStation Network is down and how to check if PlayStation Network is working.

Is PlayStation Network Down?

At the time of writing on February 8, 2023 PlayStation Network is experiencing gaming and social issues that are affecting game streaming on PS4 and PS5.

According to the PlayStation status website, “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

How To Check if PlayStation Plus Is Working

The first step you should take is to go to Settings on your console to access a tool that will let you check whether PSN is down. On the settings menu select ‘Network’ and click on ‘View Status of PlayStation Network Services’

Selecting this option will open the web browser and load up the PlayStation website with a full breakdown of PSN services. This service will provide information on whether the service is up and running with a full breakdown of any issues encountered. It will also provide information on how Sony is responding to potential issues.

The next step is to check your own internet connection for any potential issues which you can do via the ‘Test connection’ option. Failing that you should visit either PlayStation or Sony’s Twitter accounts to make sure that they’re aware of ongoing issues.

That’s all we know about Whether PlayStation Network is down and how to check if PlayStation Plus is working. For more PlayStation coverage, check our guides below.

