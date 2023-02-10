Hogwarts Legacy Passes Apex Legends & COD Concurrent Player Peaks on Steam

The recently released Hogwarts Legacy from Avalanche Studios has captured the gaming community’s attention this week, reaching a remarkable milestone by surpassing over 500,000 concurrent players on Steam. The crazy part is that it’s only available via the Deluxe version so far, meaning those numbers are bound to inflate tonight when the basic version comes out.

Additionally, it has already beaten the peak player count of popular online multiplayer games, such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, by a narrow margin.

Hogwarts Legacy has passed Half a Million concurrent players on Steam and has also passed the All-Time Peak of multiplayer juggernauts Apex Legends and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II



All-Time Peak

• Hogwarts Legacy – 524,378+

• Apex Legends – 511,676

• COD MWII – 491,670 pic.twitter.com/aVaUCA4hXs — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 10, 2023

According to a tweet from BenjiSales, current data indicates that the number of concurrent players in Hogwarts Legacy stands at an impressive 524,378+, outpacing the all-time peak player counts of Apex Legends (511,676) and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (491,670).

The tremendous success of Hogwarts Legacy is a testament to the widespread popularity of Harry Potter and the level of excitement the team behind the release, Warner Bros. Games, has generated in fans. However, it is also a reflection of its exceptional production quality, with breathtaking visuals and an exciting story.

With how Hogwarts Legacy lures players into the magical world of Harry Potter, and the massive audience it appeals to, it is no wonder that the game has reached such heights.

The game has certainly created a stir in the gaming world, surpassing the player count of two of the biggest multiplayer games in recent history. It will be interesting to see where the title goes from here. If you’re interested in checking out more about Hogwarts Legacy, we’ve got plenty of guides, features, and news for it right down below.

