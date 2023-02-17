Firaxis Games Is Planning to Build a Promising Future for the Civilization Franchise

Image Source: Firaxis Games

It’s been going on seven years since players got their hands on Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and news from developer Firaxis Games (XCOM, Marvel’s Midnight Suns) has given an update on the series’ future. The news comes from a quote by the previous Chief Operating Officer, who has just been named the new Studio Head at Firaxis Games, Heather Hazen.

In an interview with Business Wire, Hanzen said, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise.”

While the quote doesn’t give any direct name to whatever this next title might be or how far along Firaxis Games is in its development, it will likely be Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. The last spin-off was Civilization Revolution 2, and it was developed and released exclusively for mobile platforms in 2014 before being ported to the PlayStation Vita in 2016.

Mainline Civilization games are big for Firaxis Games and see many additional years of support. For instance, in November, a new DLC was launched for the game in the form of the “Leader Pass,” which gives players new leader characters on a monthly basis until March 2023. For this reason, it makes the most sense that the developer will be eyeing a new mainline game that will take over not long after Civilization VI has been entirely finished.

