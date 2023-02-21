EA PGA Tour Courses Deep Dive Trailer Flexes Authenticity, Ball Dynamics, & Much More

Image via Electronic Arts

Tuesday morning, EA Sports gave players a glimpse of what they can expect when they hit the links on EA Sports PGA Tour later this year. In the latest Course Overview Trailer, EA really hammered home the importance of authenticity — no matter if you’re playing through Majors, working your way up the ranks, or simply trying to get a quick round in.

However, visuals are just part of the experience. EA has introduced a Course Dynamics system that aims to accurately reflect how each course plays, feels, and is experienced. How a ball rolls or bounces, for instance, will vary from course to course. EA visited each course to truly deliver on the feel they provide, with the aim of ensuring that no two courses will play the same.

Time of day, weather conditions, and all general course elements were taken into account while scanning and applying these dynamics.

There will be 30 courses available to players at launch, two of which are fantasy courses. Additionally, players can expect even more courses post-launch, including 2023 Major courses (Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club, Royal Liverpool), the FedExCup Series (Olympia Fields), and the Ryder Cup (Marco Simone Golf & Country Club).

All Courses Available in EA PGA Tour

The full list of all 30 courses available at launch can be viewed below:

Augusta National

St Andrews

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

TPC Scottsdale

Whistling Straits

PGA West

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Chambers Bay

Banff Springs

Wolf Creek

Bay Hill

Liberty National

Harbour Town

Riviera Country Club

Tara Iti

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Evian Resort

Teeth of the Dog

Wetlands ( fantasy course )

Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

EA Sports PGA Tour releases worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on March 24, 2023.

