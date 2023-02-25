EA May Be Gauging Interest in Remakes for Dead Space 2 & 3

It’s safe to say the Dead Space Remake was a critical and commercial success, and its publisher EA seems to be gauging whether people want its sequels to receive the same treatment.

In a post to Twitter made by Dillon Rogers on Feb. 24, it was revealed that the company has been sending out surveys to those who have played the recently released horror remake. Two of the questions it asks pertain to whether or not those taking the survey would like to see similar remakes done for Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. Responses can range from not at all interested to extremely interested.

The twitter post has since made its way to Reddit, with many discussing their own hopes and excitement for remakes of the other titles in the series. Others have even begun to discuss the viability of a remake for Dead Space 3, and whether or not it would be more worthwhile to give the game a complete re-do instead.

It should be noted, however, that these surveys don’t show that remakes for either title are in development, and EA has made no announcements of official plans to release such remakes. If anything, the surveys prove that EA and the Dead Space Remake’s developer Motive have yet to officially begin development on the titles and will hold off on taking such action until the data from these surveys has been compiled and analyzed.

In the meantime, Dead Space fans can play the Dead Space Remake on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on the game, we’ve got a plethora of related articles down below.

