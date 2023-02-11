Double Fine Has Released Insane 32-Part Documentary Series on Psychonauts 2

Double Fine has released a new documentary series covering the creation of Psychonauts 2, and it’s way more in depth than most anyone was expecting.

Titled “Double Fine Psychodyssey,” the Double Fine-made series covers the development process of the long-awaited sequel extensively. This includes insight into how certain elements from the series came to be, how the team strove to improve upon what worked in the first title, and all of the crazy adventures that they had along the way.

These aren’t simple 10 or 15 minute glances at the development cycle either. While there are a few shorter videos to be found in the series, the vast majority are at least 20 minutes or longer. Some even clock in at an hour or almost two hours, acting as documentary films in their own right and providing the kind of in-depth examination of the studio and its work people never knew they wanted.

In exchange for these demanding runtimes, there’s little room for anything to fall through the cracks. Viewers can get a full picture of how Double Fine was established and how their run in game development led to the creation of Psychonauts 2, as well as what certain team members thought of specific gameplay elements and the work that went into them.

We’ve added the first video from the documentary series down below for those who’d like to preview what they’re in for. Those that decide they’d like to view the full series can do so via the Psychodyssey playlist available on YouTube. Every episode is available free of charge, and should be available well into the foreseeable future.

Psychonauts 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

