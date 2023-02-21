Does Kang the Conqueror Die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: Marvel

He came, he saw, but did he conquer?

For the longest time, Marvel Studios has been hyping up Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer as the next Avengers-level threat to rival the galactic tyrant Thanos. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally got to see the conqueror in action in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, surprisingly though, the character meets an unexpected fate. Here’s everything we know about whether Kang dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Is Kang the Conqueror Dead in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Kang does in fact die in fact appear to die Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as he’s seen getting sucked into the powercore. To be honest, there’s a certain level of ambiguity surrounding Kang’s fate.

His goal throughout the movie is to restore a power core that will allow his ship to traverse timelines and escape the Quantum Realm. Kang blackmails Scott into getting the power core by threatening Cassie’s safety and betraying him soon after.

The final act of Quantumania sees the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm attempt to overthrow the conquerer in a revolution led by Giant-Man and Cassie. Kang beats down Scott in a brutal melee before being tossed into the overloaded power core which absorbs him as it self-destructs.

His fate is seemingly confirmed by his variants in the mid-credits scene which assembles the Council of Kangs. It’s worth noting that viewers don’t actually see Kang die on-screen. It’s not the first time that villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have fallen into a portal only to come back later, remember Loki at the end of the first Thor movie?

Kang also states that his ship allows him to traverse the multiverse and conquer timelines at will. With that notion in mind, it’s entirely possible that the power core for a ship with such capabilities has simply zapped him into another timeline.

Regardless, Jonathan Majors’ future in the MCU is secure. He plays every single variant of Kang and there sure are a lot. If this is the end for the conqueror though – the next Thanos-level threat – then it’s a little bewildering.

That’s everything we know about whether Kang dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Be sure to check out the rest of our guides and MCU coverage below.

