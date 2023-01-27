Marvel Is Putting All of Those Timeline Debates to Rest With an Official Book

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting constantly expanded through TV shows and movies, it’s no shock that even the most dedicated fans get confused at times regarding the universe’s timeline. But it seems like the days of confusion are finally over.

When Does The Marvel Cinematic Universe Official Timeline Book Come Out? Answered

Connect the dots and truly understand the web of the MCU with ‘Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline’ book, releasing September 2023: https://t.co/q2mlnrcsGP pic.twitter.com/inFVW8dtlg — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 26, 2023

Well, thankfully, on Sep. 5, 2023, there will be no more doubts about the MCU timeline, as the book Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline hits the shelves.

The first official cover has just been released and added to the pre-order listing, starring the popular MCU characters Iron Man, Sam Wilson as Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Thanos, and Shang-Chi. However, as noted in the upper right corner, it’s not the final version.

So far, we know the book written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon in collaboration with Marvel Studio is going to be published by DK and is marketed at $50. The hardcover will feature 320 pages following “the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond,” including a foreword from the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Especially after Avengers: Endgame, as the MCU entered a multiverse of madness, with the launch of Disney+ shows and Phase 4, a book like this is much needed and appreciated by all Marvel fans. Not only will we better understand what’s currently happening in the cinematic universe, but also what happened way before.

Related Posts