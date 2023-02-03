DMZ Gets a Major Overhaul in Warzone 2 Season 2, Here’s What’s New

Image source: Activision

With Season 2 launching on February 15, Warzone 2 is set to receive loads of new features and changes. A new blog post from Activision unveils plenty of significant changes for the game’s DMZ mode. Here’s a detailed overview of what is coming to the DMZ ecosystem in the Warzone 2 Season 2 update.

New DMZ Location – Ashika Island

As announced earlier, Ashika Island is one of the most notable changes of the Season 2 update. As a result, the Ashika Island map, coming to Warzone 2.0, is a fresh Exclusion Zone for DMZ in which players will begin their mission by landing on the island’s shores and proceeding inland.

On top of that, the Explorers of the Ashika Island Exclusion Zone will uncover a wealth of exciting discoveries, including a new weapon case to add to your arsenal, a formidable new Boss, The Bombmaker, to defeat, dangerous spaces to explore, and more interesting features.

Building 21 Changes

The previous Warzone 2.0 update, Season 1 Reloaded, introduced a new Building 21, which requires players to find a unique access card to get all the rare loot. In Season 2 missions, operators will be sent back to Building 21 as an additional Exclusion Zone option.

However, it’s worth noting that the process to obtain Building 21 will be a bit different this time as it can be found inside S.A.M. Site Crates, Chopper Boss Crates, from Buy Stations and opening Legendary (Orange) Crates. But, as always, make sure to gear up yourself with heavy weapons, as AI combatants will be protecting the high-tier loot.

Al Mazrah Developments

In Season 2, the game developers will implement a series of balance changes to modify the spawn mechanism of AI, their accuracy at range, and more. These changes aim to create a challenging yet manageable play space that demands players to approach enemy combatants in the DMZ cautiously. The Al Mazrah region also holds new discoveries to be explored. The latest intelligence reports the crash of an unidentified aircraft at the Sattiq Cave Complex.

New Crown Faction

There is a fourth faction joining the DMZ in Season 2. They’re called Crown, and they’re said to be a British-based group heavily shrouded in mystery. Precious few other details are yet known, but Infinity Ward has explained that “Modern Warfare 2 owners will also have access to mission orders” from the Crown faction.

Refresh and Reset System

The season 2 update will also include a new system called reset and Faction Mission Refresh, ensuring that contraband weapon inventories will be rolled back to the starting weapons and key inventories will be emptied. Finally, Faction Missions and progress will undergo a reset to accommodate the updated mission set, which includes all Exclusion Zones.

The Insured Weapons Slots, however, obtained through previous Faction Mission progress, will remain unaffected by the reset. In the blog post, Activision explained that “Mission progress in Season 01 got too difficult, too quickly. With Season 02, we’re making sure each mission’s challenge and time requirements are more balanced. To complete this reset, DMZ may have to go offline for a few hours ahead of the launch of Season 02. We’ll be sharing details and timing on that soon.“

It’s worth noting that this sort of reset is not due to occur each season. Infinity Ward explained:

“We do not intend to apply a mission refresh every season. Instead, we’re excited to try different approaches each season to continually improve the DMZ experience.”

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about completing the Warzone 2 Season 2 DMZ updates and changes. Be sure to check out our other Call of Duty guides and pursue the links below.

