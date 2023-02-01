All Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Details: POIs, Release Date, & Leaks

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The second season of Warzone 2 is set to bring many quality-of-life changes and content to keep fans engaged for quite some time. Season 2 is headlined by the return of the fan-favorite Resurgence Mode, which features a much smaller and quicker pace of play compared to the base experience. However, this iteration of Resurgence is introducing a new map called Ashika Island. With a new map comes plenty to explore; here’s everything you need to know about all of Ashika Island’s map details.

When Does Ashika Island Release?

Get ready to hot drop to your favorite spots; Ashika Island launches Feb. 15 for Warzone 2’s Resurgence Mode as a part of the Season 2 update. For fans of DMZ, Ashika Island will also be playable in the new extraction-based mode.

All Ashika Island POI’s

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Ashika Island is home to seven points of interest, with one of the seven seeing the return of a fan-favorite map from 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. Three of the seven have been revealed, with images to keep you up-to-date.

Oganikku Farms

Residential

Shipwreck

Port Ashika

Beach Club

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled when landing Beach Club, as the cabanas are prone to be home to watchful eyes!

Town Center

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Town Center looks to be a mixture of close and long range engagements, as players will find themselves in the heat of battle at a moment’s notice. It bears an eerie similarity to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’s Retreat map.

Tsuki Castle

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Eagle-eyed viewers and World at War veterans will be delighted to see the return of Castle from 2008. Interestingly enough, the rumor mill pointed to the map joining the multiplayer portion, but it seems that has been revealed to be not true, with it being a POI in Warzone and DMZ.

It’s also important to note; High Moon Studios is developing this map, which is also the same team behind Fortune’s Keep.

That’s everything you need to know about Ashika Island, including all POI’s, the map’s release date and more. Stick with us as we’ll keep you updated on everything Warzone-related!

Related Posts