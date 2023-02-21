Chaos & Combat Take Center Stage in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Launch Trailer

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku and Sega

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is now available worldwide, and a high-octane new trailer has been released to celebrate the occasion.

Streamed via the official Sega YouTube channel on Feb. 21, the trailer offers a glimpse at what the game has to offer. More specifically, it blends bits of key story elements with some of the crazier moves and abilities protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma can unleash upon enemies in graphic detail.

The trailer kicks off with Ryoma stating his innocence in a murder he has been framed for. He swears that he won’t return to his home town until he’s proven his innocence, and sets about trying to find the culprit by joining the Shinsengumi. Through this, he meets an eclectic cast of warriors who could all be the person that forced him into exile.

It’s also made clear just how dangerous Ryoma’s mission is. As more story beats are shown, the body count climbs higher and higher with characters shown being hacked, slashed, and stabbed in the name of the Shinsengumi maintaining peace. This is accompanied by a fair amount of blood too, selling the sheer violence on display throughout the narrative.

All the while, frantic action scenes are interspersed with the delicacy of a naval cannon. Ryoma can be seen doing battle with some of the aforementioned warriors, as well as some less than fortunate enemies that accidentally crossed his path. By blade and bullet, he tears through them with enough over the top action, acrobatics, and flourishes to make even the most discerning action junky take notice.

It’s a pretty solid sell for what the game has to offer, and those who need one last nudge to pick up the game should definitely give the trailer a look down below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our full review or any of our related articles down below.

Related Posts