Capes Is the Indie Answer to Marvel’s Midnight Suns

If Midnight Suns didn’t scratch the itch for superhero tactics combat — or if you’re not a Marvel fan — Spitfire Interactive recently revealed their latest game titled Capes. The game features turn-based tactics gameplay with original superhero characters. Capes is currently set to launch later this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The trailer begins by building up the world of Capes as one in peril with a city being run by a group of supervillains. The location is not named in the trailer specifically, but there are signs with the name King City seen in the background.

The first superhero shown in the reveal trailer for Capes is wearing full leather and looks like any other person. After a quick transformation green crystals spring forth from his head, arms, and legs to act as armor. Besides acting as armor, the crystals can be used as weapons to thwart the evil plans of the villains attacking King City.

Other heroes appear to have skills like super speed, super strength, and earth bending for a lack of a better term. On of the heroes can even grow to multiple times their regular size and act as a big brute that can take out multiple goons simultaneously.

When Does Capes Come Out?

Capes currently does not have a set release date or seasonal release window. The only information available right now is that Capes is set to launch on PC and consoles in 2023. The game can be added to wishlists right now.

Related Posts