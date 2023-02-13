Brood and Peck Location in Hogwarts Legacy
Beast mode.
On your travels in Hogwarts Legacy, quite deep in your adventure, you’ll be tasked with heading to a wee shop that specialises in beast byproducts called Brood and Peck. If you’re wondering where to find Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy, then we’ve got your back. Below, we’ll give you directions to this unique trader. Let’s get down to business, shall we?
How to Find Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy
Off the bat, Brood and Peck’s entrance is locked up, and the store only becomes accessible after completing The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom quest in the main story. If you’re ready to visit, though, you’ll need to head to the north of Hogsmeade, as shown on the map below:
What Does Brood and Peck Sell in Hogwarts Legacy?
Brood and Peck sells an assortment of ingredients that can be used to upgrade your gear’s specific traits. Here’s an overview of what’s on offer in Brood and Peck:
- Thestral Hair – 400 coins
- Fwooper Feather – 250 coins
- Diricawl Feather – 250 coins
- Graphorn Horn – 700 coins
- Puffskein Fur – 150 coins
- Hippogriff Feather – 700 coins
- Niffler Fur – 250 coins
- Kneazle Fur – 400 coins
- Jobberknoll Feather – 150 coins
- Mooncalf Fur – 150 coins
- Toad Warts – 400 coins
- Unicorn Hair – 700 coins
Finally, it’s also important to note that you’ll need to have the Room of Requirement unlocked before you can upgrade your gear’s traits. If you’re not ready yet, we’d suggest ploughing through more of the main story, which will naturally unlock the way to Brood and Peck and the ability to upgrade your gear’s traits.
And, hey presto! That should hopefully shed some light on where to find Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to find Dogweed and Deathcap. Or if you’d rather, feel free to explore the relevant links down below.
