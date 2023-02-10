Where Is Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered
Little shop of horrors.
There’s so much cool stuff to do in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s enough to make your head spin. From concocting potions to befriending the local flora and fauna to creating your very own home base within the titular boarding school, there’s plenty of compelling activities to keep all you budding witches and wizards busy. During your time crafting, you’ll soon want to venture forth to a little shop called Dogweed and Deathcap. If you’re wondering where to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.
How to Find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy
Unlike many of the other shops in Hogsmeade, which are found in the center of town, Dogweed and Deathcap is in a slightly different location. Simply put, to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to head north from Hogsmeade. It’s not too far of a trek, though we’ve highlighted where to go on the map below in case you’re having trouble finding it:
What Does Dogweed and Deathcap Sell in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered
Once you arrive at Dogweed and Deathcap, speak to Beatrice Green, and you’ll be able to purchase a number of Seeds and Combat Tools. Specifically, this is what Beatrice has on offer in her shop:
- Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seeds – 600 coins
- Mandrake Seeds – 800 coins
- Venomous Tentacular Seeds – 1,050 coins
- Fertiliser – 300 coins
- Chinese Chomping Cabbage – 300 coins
- Mandrake – 500 coins
- Venomous Tentacular – 600 coins
So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about where to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are the best brooms in the game. Or if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the links below.
