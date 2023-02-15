Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 are here, and of course, the highlight comes from the plentiful cosmetics you’ll be able to unlock. There’s a lot to cover for Season 2, so without further ado, here are all the battle pass rewards and sectors for Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How Does the Battle Pass Work & When Does It Start & End?

Similar to the first season’s battle pass, there are 20 tiers, each tier containing five rewards. Playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 will earn battle pass tokens, which you can then spend on a sector of your choice to unlock whatever cosmetics that sector holds. You can also spend CoD points to purchase battle pass tokens or purchase the battle pass bundle for extra tokens to get a head start on the grind.

To gain access to the rewards, you must purchase the premium battle pass bundle for 2400 CoD Points, which also nets you 25 battle pass tokens and 1400 CoD Points through completion of the pass. Once you complete all twenty tiers (B1-B20), you’ll gain access to the highest tier.

The battle pass starts with the launch of Season 2, on Feb. 15, 2022. It will end in 55 days, barring any delays, which is April 11, 2023.

All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards & Sectors

Below, you will find all of the rewards for Season 2’s battle pass:

BO

Corporeal State Blueprint

Emblematic player emblem

Watchful Blueprint

10% Battle Pass Boost

Ronin Operator

B1

Fear the Mask weapon charm

All Smiles emblem

1 Hour Double XP token

Job Done calling card

Warrior’s Will Blueprint

B2

Ancient Wisdom heavy tank skin

Beyond All Blueprint

15 Minutes Double XP token

15 Minutes Double Weapon XP token

Fusillade Chuy Operator skin

B3

100 CoD Points

Akuma large weapon decal

Battle Rhythm Blueprint

30 Minutes Double XP token

Expedition König Operator Skin

B4

Dragon’s Snap large weapon decal

Heaven weapon charm

30 Minutes Double Weapon XP token

Wild Dragon weapon sticker

KV Broadside blueprint

B5

Ranking Officer gun screen

100 CoD Points

15 Minutes Double XP token

Resolute emblem

Sundered Peace blueprint

B6

Uncaged Rage large weapon decal

15 Minutes Double Weapon XP token

Black Kitsune weapon charm

Flaming Fox weapon sticker

Drawn Blade blueprint

B7

War Tracks: The 90’s

All Smiles calling card

Job Done emblem

Haste blueprint

Universal Tourist SUV vehicle skin

B8

Wind Rising loading screen

Gusts calling card

30 Minutes Double XP token

Combat Stance light helo skin

Gozen Kleo Operator skin

B9

Red Demon light tank vehicle skin

Serene Resolve blueprint

15 Minutes Double XP token

Soaring Dragon large weapon decal

Vengeful Dragon Hutch Operator skin

B10

Showdown at Sundown RH1B vehicle skin

Intent and Impact blueprint

45 Minutes Double XP token

Sticky Situation Operator Finishing Move

Sheathed Blade Roze Operator skin

B11

Be Koi large weapon decal

No More Thirst weapon charm

45 Minutes Double Weapon XP token

Presence of Death weapon sticker

ISO Hemlock Season 2 weapon

B12

100 CoD Points

Unbroken Action Pro blueprint

Prepared to Duel large weapon decal

Facing Death loading screen

100 CoD Points

B13

100 CoD Points

Blistering Iron Pro blueprint

Eyes of Fire calling card

Feeling the Heat emblem

Dual Kodachis Season 2 melee weapon

B14

In the Deep armored patrol boat skin

Dead Samurai weapon charm

Sovereign Samurai weapon Sticker

Wading loading screen

Ten Million Pro blueprint

B15

100 CoD Points

100 CoD Points

1 Hour Double Weapon XP token

Aqua Samurai calling card

Return Fire Conor Operator skin

B16

Roving Inferno APC vehicle skin

Dread Bringer blueprint

1 Hour Double XP token

Repercussions loading screen

Ruthless Pursuit Nova Operator skin

B17

War Tracks: Rock and/or Roll

Might and Virtue blueprint

Melting Fear emblem

Purple Fear calling card

Rising Haze LTV vehicle skin

B18

Lone Seeker GMC Hummer EV vehicle skin

Fluid Maneuvers blueprint

45 Minutes Double XP token

100 CoD Points

100 CoD Points

B19

High Winds heavy chopper vehicle skin

Obsidian Dragon weapon charm

Teeth and Horns weapon sticker

100 CoD Points

The Answer blueprint

B20

100 CoD Points

Nullify blueprint

Blade emblem

Bitten calling card

Vanquisher Fender Operator skin

Victory Sector (Max Tier)

300 CoD Points

Unchained Fury Pro blueprint

The Peak Ronin Operator skin

That’s all you need to know about all of the battle pass rewards and sectors in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more CoD-related information, check out our related section below.

