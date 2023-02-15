All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards & Sectors
Season 2’s new goodies.
Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 are here, and of course, the highlight comes from the plentiful cosmetics you’ll be able to unlock. There’s a lot to cover for Season 2, so without further ado, here are all the battle pass rewards and sectors for Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
How Does the Battle Pass Work & When Does It Start & End?
Similar to the first season’s battle pass, there are 20 tiers, each tier containing five rewards. Playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 will earn battle pass tokens, which you can then spend on a sector of your choice to unlock whatever cosmetics that sector holds. You can also spend CoD points to purchase battle pass tokens or purchase the battle pass bundle for extra tokens to get a head start on the grind.
To gain access to the rewards, you must purchase the premium battle pass bundle for 2400 CoD Points, which also nets you 25 battle pass tokens and 1400 CoD Points through completion of the pass. Once you complete all twenty tiers (B1-B20), you’ll gain access to the highest tier.
The battle pass starts with the launch of Season 2, on Feb. 15, 2022. It will end in 55 days, barring any delays, which is April 11, 2023.
All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards & Sectors
Below, you will find all of the rewards for Season 2’s battle pass:
BO
- Corporeal State Blueprint
- Emblematic player emblem
- Watchful Blueprint
- 10% Battle Pass Boost
- Ronin Operator
B1
- Fear the Mask weapon charm
- All Smiles emblem
- 1 Hour Double XP token
- Job Done calling card
- Warrior’s Will Blueprint
B2
- Ancient Wisdom heavy tank skin
- Beyond All Blueprint
- 15 Minutes Double XP token
- 15 Minutes Double Weapon XP token
- Fusillade Chuy Operator skin
B3
- 100 CoD Points
- Akuma large weapon decal
- Battle Rhythm Blueprint
- 30 Minutes Double XP token
- Expedition König Operator Skin
B4
- Dragon’s Snap large weapon decal
- Heaven weapon charm
- 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP token
- Wild Dragon weapon sticker
- KV Broadside blueprint
B5
- Ranking Officer gun screen
- 100 CoD Points
- 15 Minutes Double XP token
- Resolute emblem
- Sundered Peace blueprint
B6
- Uncaged Rage large weapon decal
- 15 Minutes Double Weapon XP token
- Black Kitsune weapon charm
- Flaming Fox weapon sticker
- Drawn Blade blueprint
B7
- War Tracks: The 90’s
- All Smiles calling card
- Job Done emblem
- Haste blueprint
- Universal Tourist SUV vehicle skin
B8
- Wind Rising loading screen
- Gusts calling card
- 30 Minutes Double XP token
- Combat Stance light helo skin
- Gozen Kleo Operator skin
B9
- Red Demon light tank vehicle skin
- Serene Resolve blueprint
- 15 Minutes Double XP token
- Soaring Dragon large weapon decal
- Vengeful Dragon Hutch Operator skin
B10
- Showdown at Sundown RH1B vehicle skin
- Intent and Impact blueprint
- 45 Minutes Double XP token
- Sticky Situation Operator Finishing Move
- Sheathed Blade Roze Operator skin
B11
- Be Koi large weapon decal
- No More Thirst weapon charm
- 45 Minutes Double Weapon XP token
- Presence of Death weapon sticker
- ISO Hemlock Season 2 weapon
B12
- 100 CoD Points
- Unbroken Action Pro blueprint
- Prepared to Duel large weapon decal
- Facing Death loading screen
- 100 CoD Points
B13
- 100 CoD Points
- Blistering Iron Pro blueprint
- Eyes of Fire calling card
- Feeling the Heat emblem
- Dual Kodachis Season 2 melee weapon
B14
- In the Deep armored patrol boat skin
- Dead Samurai weapon charm
- Sovereign Samurai weapon Sticker
- Wading loading screen
- Ten Million Pro blueprint
B15
- 100 CoD Points
- 100 CoD Points
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP token
- Aqua Samurai calling card
- Return Fire Conor Operator skin
B16
- Roving Inferno APC vehicle skin
- Dread Bringer blueprint
- 1 Hour Double XP token
- Repercussions loading screen
- Ruthless Pursuit Nova Operator skin
B17
- War Tracks: Rock and/or Roll
- Might and Virtue blueprint
- Melting Fear emblem
- Purple Fear calling card
- Rising Haze LTV vehicle skin
B18
- Lone Seeker GMC Hummer EV vehicle skin
- Fluid Maneuvers blueprint
- 45 Minutes Double XP token
- 100 CoD Points
- 100 CoD Points
B19
- High Winds heavy chopper vehicle skin
- Obsidian Dragon weapon charm
- Teeth and Horns weapon sticker
- 100 CoD Points
- The Answer blueprint
B20
- 100 CoD Points
- Nullify blueprint
- Blade emblem
- Bitten calling card
- Vanquisher Fender Operator skin
Victory Sector (Max Tier)
- 300 CoD Points
- Unchained Fury Pro blueprint
- The Peak Ronin Operator skin
That’s all you need to know about all of the battle pass rewards and sectors in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more CoD-related information, check out our related section below.
