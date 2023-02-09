All Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is overflowing with unique and bonkers gameplay experiences, and Bitcoin Miner is definitely one of the more unusual ones out there! Tasked with building your own bitcoin empire from scratch, players will have to manage and design their very own bitcoin business. If you’re here, chances are you’re pondering the question: What are all the Bitcoin Miner codes in Roblox right now? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!

All Working Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Bitcoin Miner that you can use to redeem free stuff:

Week3 — Use code for an Alien Block Head (New)

— Use code for an Alien Block Head AnotherBlock — Use code for a Concrete Block

— Use code for a Concrete Block extra — Use code for Starter Electricity Box

— Use code for Starter Electricity Box FreeLvl — Use code for One Level Up

— Use code for One Level Up SandFloor — Use cod to turn the floor into sand

All Expired Codes in Bitcoin Miner

These are all the expired codes in Bitcoin Miner that sadly no longer work:

Rockboost — Use code for Super boost

— Use code for Super boost truckboost — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost AgainBoost — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost GrassWall — Use code for 3 Hedge blocks

— Use code for 3 Hedge blocks QuadBoost — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost ExtraBooster — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost NotATrashCan — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost HereAgain — Use code for Super boost

— Use code for Super boost GreenWall — Use code for 5 Hedges

— Use code for 5 Hedges AnotherBlock — Use code for Concrete block

— Use code for Concrete block UpBoost — Use code for Super boost

— Use code for Super boost NewUI — Use code for Super GPU Cabinet

— Use code for Super GPU Cabinet BoostOnSign — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost SandFloor — Use code for Turns the floor to sand

— Use code for Turns the floor to sand extra — Use code for Starter Electricity Box

— Use code for Starter Electricity Box FreeLvl — Use code for One free level

— Use code for One free level PlantWalls — Use code for Free Hedges

— Use code for Free Hedges NotAPlate — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost AnotherCodeOnARock — Use code for 3 Hedge blocks

— Use code for 3 Hedge blocks EvenMoreCodes — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost ChargedUpdate — Use code for Super Mining boost

— Use code for Super Mining boost ExchangeSkulls — Use code for Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins

— Use code for Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins RGBUpdate — Use code for Lets you control the color of RGB objects

— Use code for Lets you control the color of RGB objects thxfor100m — Use code for Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Bitcoin Miner

Redeeming codes in Bitcoin Miner is a little unusual compared to other Roblox games. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Bitcoin Miner on Roblox.

Head over to the small yellow building with the word ‘CODES’ on it (as pictured in the image below).

Interact with the black window and it will bring up a text box.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the list above in the text box and hit ‘Redeem’. Enjoy your new freebies!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query about what all the Bitcoin Miner codes are in Roblox at the moment. While you’re here, we have plenty of other Roblox codes guides to check out like Fly Race, A Hero’s Destiny, Restaurant Tycoon 2, Edward the Man-Eating Train, and All Star Tower Defense. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

