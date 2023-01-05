All Fly Race Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox boasts a ton of different types of games to play, and Fly Race is one of the more unique offerings. Yes, if you’ve ever had a desire to fly as far as you can, this is the title for you! If you’ve arrived here, you’re probably on the lookout for one thing: What are all the Fly Race codes in Roblox at the moment? Luckily for you, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Fly Race Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active Fly Race codes in Roblox right now:

CHRISTMAS2022 – Xmas skin ( NEW )

– Xmas skin ( ) FROSTED – 10K Flight speed ( NEW )

– 10K Flight speed ( ) 3K_FOLLOWERS – Free trophies

All Expired Fly Race Codes in Roblox

There are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Fly Race in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Fly Race is really straightforward. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Firstly, boot up Fly Race on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ icon on the bottom left side of the screen. It looks a bit like the Twitter bird (we’ve highlighted it for you in the image down below).

Then, in the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Finally, hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your brand-new freebies. You’re most welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

