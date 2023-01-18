You’ll Basically Need a Rocket Ship to Play Forspoken on PC

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix’s new RPG, Forspoken, is due out in a week, and the developers have since released a sheet detailing the minimum and recommended requirements for folks planning on picking the game up on PC. And, well, let’s just say they’re pretty weird.

The recommended requirements state that you’d need an RTX 3070 or a 6700 XT to run the game at 1440p, 30fps, which is a pretty damn hefty requirement. Most games should be hitting 60fps at the very least with a high-end GPU like the 3070, but according to Forspoken’s Ultra requirements, you’d need an RTX 4080 to run the game at 2160p, 60fps.

Personally, I’ve got an older 1080Ti, and it’s still been serving me well with most modern game releases, but it looks like it’s going to crumble under the weight of Forspoken’s requirements. For folks who may not have a strong enough PC to handle those specs, going for the PS5 version is the only other option.

Forspoken is set to be released for PS5 and PC on Jan. 24.

