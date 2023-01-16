Why Is Ellie So Important in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us is a show that aims to stay very close to the video game franchise that inspired it’s TV adaptation. With episode one released, everyone’s favorite TLOU characters have been brought to life in a new format, including the much loved Joel and Ellie. Right from her first appearance in the show, Ellie is clearly someone of high priority, but what is it that makes her so special? Here’s everything you need to know about why Ellie is so important in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Ellie’s Importance in HBO’s The Last of Us Explained

Ellie makes her debut chained up to a room in a Fireflies hideout, swearing and cursing like any other moody teenager. However, it soon becomes clear that Ellie is much more than just some kid. The adults around her regard her as extremely important, and mentions to Joel and Tess that it’s the highest priority to get her to the intended destination. Considering all of the risks everyone would be taking to smuggle Ellie out of the Quarantine Zone, what is it about her that makes this risks worth taking?

As it turns out, Ellie is the first human in the apocalypse that appears to be completely immune from the virus. This is indicated when the FEDRA Guard stops to scan Ellie, Joel, and Tess, only for Ellie’s scan to come back as red, meaning she was positive for infection. Upon Tess’ panic, Ellie pulls up her sleeve to show a healed bite mark, explaining that she was bitten three weeks ago and hasn’t turned since, while no other human has lasted longer than a day when infected before turning.

Because of her apparent immunity to the virus, the Fireflies believe that Ellie is essential to creating a cure, and giving all of humanity a fighting chance at living through the remainder of the apocalypse. For this reason, Marlene, who was too injured to take on the plan herself, has tasked Joel and Tess with getting Ellie into the hands of doctors and scientists who can further decipher the chances of a cure coming from Ellie’s DNA. Of course, this is all kept under wraps, because if Ellie’s immunity became public knowledge, it’s likely she would be witch-hunted, and killed before there’s ever any chance for a cure.

That's everything you need to know about why Ellie is so important in HBO's The Last of Us.

