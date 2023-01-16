Where Does HBO’s The Last of Us Take Place? Answered

Image Source: HBO, Warner Brothers

The Last of Us TV adaptation follows the original video game pretty closely, and tells the story of Joel and Ellie as they trek all over the United States to find the Fireflies. If you’re wondering where The Last of Us takes place and where the HBO series was filmed, here’s what you need to know.

Where Was HBO’s The Last of Us Filmed?

HBO’s The Last of Us was largely filmed in Alberta, Canada, as well as Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri. The following locations in Alberta were used to film most of the series:

Calgary

Fort Macleod

Edmonton

Canmore

Within the show itself, we see Texas, Boston, Wyoming, and Pittsburgh. Thanks to Alberta’s varied climate and environments, most of the locations here were used as stand-ins for the in-show locations. For instance, Canmore was used to film the scenes that take place in Jackson, Wyoming, while Downtown Edmonton was used to film the crowded city sections in the Boston QZ.

Indoor locations, such as a mall in Calgary, were also used to film the series. The Calgary mall, in particular, was used to film the flashback sections with Ellie and Riley that we got to explore in the Left Behind DLC.

That’s all you need to know about where HBO’s The Last of Us takes place, and where it was filmed. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show, including why Ellie is immune, whether Mercy the dog dies, and how the cordyceps infection spreads.

